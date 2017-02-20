Toy Fair 2017 raises bar for holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — From pint-sized to action packed, there wasn’t a dull moment in sight at Toy Fair 2017 at the Javits Center. What happens here at the annual fair, sets the tone for the holiday season and by the looks of it, it’s going to be epic.

Drones, once again, were a big draw. The must-have model this time around is the user-friendly high-powered Bumper Drone which lives up to its name where it could hit a wall and still stay airborne.

If that doesn’t impress you, how about 3D coloring books.

Eco-friendly toys made 100% of recycled milk jugs will make you never look at milk the same way again.

For the creative kid in your home Brack-Itz, a construction building system, could make the most complicated structures a piece of cake.

And of course, for that kid in your life, the Mobo Cruiser is endless fun.

The toys and gadgets that make their debut during Toy Fair are typically in their prototype stage and not yet available for purchase. Most will hit stores later this year.

Word to the wise — get those wish lists ready.

Complete list of toys featured on PIX11 News at 5:

Space Scooter

The perfect ride for all ages, the award-winning Space Scooter® is fun, fast and extremely safe. The scooter can be ridden two ways: like a traditional kick-scooter or propelled forward by an up and down teeter-totter motion. It easily folds, comes in a variety of colors, and is available in two models.

Bears for Humanity

Bears for Humanity™ is a leading social commerce company committed to helping its community and the earth. From farm to fulfillment, the complete plush and infant clothing line are made using only 100% GOTS certified organic materials and Fair Trade practices, while employing at-risk women from welfare-work programs right in the U.S. The “BUY One, give ONE” program give product to a child in need for every one purchased.

Brackitz

Designed to ignite creativity, Brackitz is an award-winning innovative new construction line that promotes STEM and encourages open-ended, imaginative play like no other construction set on the market today. With just a few tools at their disposal, including planks and one-of-a-kind connectors, children are given the opportunity to use their imagination to construct entirely new worlds by playing on their own or with friends. So build out, build tall or build wide – there is no limit!

RedwoodVenture

We exist to bring joy to children. Our toys and juvenile products are meant to inspire awe and wonder in children, just as those Northwest Giants do for us. Because the memories that we take from our play experiences as children are larger than life, inspire creativity and affect us long into the future. Great play experiences make for long-lasting, creative growth and rich memories. That’s why we do what we do.

Peaceable Kingdom

Peaceable Kingdom creates award-winning cooperative games for kids that inspire cooperation and cultivate kindness. In cooperative games the players work together to defeat the game rather than each other. Kids learn to work together as a team in respectful and compassionate ways. They learn to share, make decisions together and trust one another while also having fun. Peaceable Kingdom cooperative games organically create community among the players. This year, the company is poised to launch several brand new games including the highly anticipated Mole Rats in Space, developed in conjunction with famed cooperative game designer Matt Leacock.

Odyssey Toys

Odyssey Toys is a family-owned and operated business committed to delivering the finest innovative hi-tech gadgets and remote-control toys. With over 20 years of expertise as an industry leader in fun drone technology and offices in Miami, Los Angeles and Hong Kong, Odyssey Toys has demonstrated time and time again that they are a rapidly growing, dynamic company at the forefront of developing interactive tech toys for men, women and children of all ages. This year, Odyssey explores uses of Virtual Reality and connected apps to foster a truly enjoyable, interactive and high-tech drone flight experience.

PLAYMOBIL

PLAYMOBIL® remains at the forefront of creative play with their award-winning product line and ongoing mission to inspire kids to explore the far reaches of their imaginations. New playsets bring to life classic and unique themes -- exploring the ancient world of the pharaohs, the thrill of sailing aboard a cruise liner, or traveling to the Golden Age of Rome, among others. New playsets feature attention to detail, intricately designed accessories and ingenious building pieces that allow kids to easily create their play worlds and imagine new ones! 2017 also marks PLAYMOBIL’s first foray into licensed entertainment properties with the debut of new lines inspired by both Sony Pictures Consumer Products’ original Ghostbusters and DreamWorks Animation’s How to Train Your Dragon.

Thames & Kosmos

Thames & Kosmos was founded with the mission of improving informal science education with hands on products for kids. Covering everything from Chemistry and Physics to Astronomy, Biology and Energy, Thames & Kosmos makes it easy and fun to continue kids’ science education outside the classroom. Thames & Kosmos will also display a wide selection of high-quality board games from the prestigious Kosmos line.

Yulu Toys

Established in 2014, YULU is a brand-driven international creator and manufacturer of toys and games that aim to promote an active lifestyle. We, at YULU, are completely committed and focused on creating active play experiences with brands like Helix, Spy Code, Whacky Shots and many more to follow. YULU advocates the fundamental need for cognitive, physical, social and emotional development by creating indoor and outdoor toys and games. We believe that through active play, children nurture their creativity and develop problem-solving skills. Our slogan YULU ‘More Play, More Fun!’ is true for our products but as well for our internal team.

Zing

Zing Toys inspire active minds with a wide range of products that combine new tech and old school fun. New for 2017 –Thumb Chucks, the newest and coolest skill toy for the ultimate finger rollin’ fun, Stikbot Pets, helping turn kids into creative stop-motion animation moviemakers, and Blast Box, a new and exciting balloon explosion game!

Green Toys Inc. Celebrating their 10th birthday in 2017, the award-winning Green Toys™ brand features eco-friendly, safe children's toys made in the USA from 100% recycled plastic. These classic toys are free of BPA, phthalates, and PVC and meet FDA standards for food contact.

Asa Products

Asa Products has been in the active lifestyle products business for more than a decade, bringing the most innovative, stylish, compelling, high-quality and family oriented 3-wheeled cruisers that provides a fit and fun lifestyle to the market. The company’s unique line of 3-wheeled Mobo Cruisers, for ages 2 ½ to adults, is the latest example of this innovation.