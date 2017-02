Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT LEE, N.J. — Officials and rescue crews are on the scene at the Palisades after a suspect fled from police, leading a chase to the cliffs Monday evening.

It started just before 5 p.m. when Parkway Police became involved in a chase with the suspect.

About an hour later, a rappel team was requested to get the suspect off the cliff safely. The suspect is still on the cliffs, officials say.

Rappel Team requested to assist getting a drug suspect off the cliff who ran from PIP Detectives. @FortLeePoliceNJ @PANYNJ assisting. — ParkwayPolice (@ParkwayPolice) February 20, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.