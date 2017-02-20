Shaq fills PIX11 in on Oreo Dunk Sweepstakes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You can dunk for your chance to win.

It’s as easy as that and with the prizes up for grabs, it’s worth it.

That’s what we figured after PIX11 met up with the great Shaquille O’Neal at Chelsea Market — also known as the birthplace of the Oreo.

Fans got a chance to meet the Hall of Famer as well as try out some new “mind reading” dunk technology.

To enter sweepstakes: Post a photo or video of yourself dunking and Oreo cookie to Twitter or Instagram with #OREODunkSweepstakes for your chance to win big.