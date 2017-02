NEW YORK — Multiple children were pulled from an icy pond in Central Park Monday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the call around 5:45 p.m. following an initial report of five people in the water near 59th Street.

Three children were pulled from the pond. At least two were able to get out on their own.

Divers are in the water searching for any other victims.

Emergency officials are examining six people.

This is a developing story, check back for updated information.