PIX11 celebrates Black History Month at the Schomburg Center

The Schomburg Center facility underwent a $22 million facelift and has more digital and interactive components to share with visitors.

There is also a new executive director at the Center. PIX11 gives you a first look at the new facility and some of the new and exciting exhibits they have to offer.

The Black Power! exhibit is free and open to the public. The exhibit is open anytime the center is open. Hours are available at SchmoburgCenter.org.

This week’s programs at the Schomburg Center:

2/21: Theater Talks:The August Wilson Effect with the Director of “Jitney” currently on Broadway

2/22: Between the Lines: Adrian Miller on African American White House Chefs

2/23: Black Power! Wikipedia Edit-a-Thon

2/24: Model Behavior with supermodels Bethann Hardison and Pat Cleveland

Upcoming events:

Women’s Jazz Festival celebrating the life of Ella Fitzgerald begins in March

Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture

515 Malcolm X Boulevard

New York, Ny, 10037

917-275-6975