Parents’ Survival Guide Day 1: President’s Day at the NY Historical Society

Get an up-close and personal look at some of the historical documents and papers signed by our Founding Fathers, including the chair that George Washington sat in during the First Inauguration ceremony.

You can also meet some of the Presidents live. Presidential reenactment tours will be held at the NY Historical Society all week.

Mon, Feb. 20: Meet President Thomas Jefferson.

Sat, Feb. 25: Meet President James Madison and First Lady Dolly Madison.

Sun, Feb. 26: Meet President James Monroe.

Where:

New York Historical Society

170 Central Park West

New York, NY 10024

More info: http://nyhistory.org/presidency-project