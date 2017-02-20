Comp My Commute: Here’s your codeword to enter to win an unlimited MetroCard.

New York attorney general bids to become Trump’s No. 1 enemy

Posted 10:19 AM, February 20, 2017
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 13: New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman speaks during a press conference at the office of the New York Attorney General, September 13, 2016 in New York City. Schneiderman announced the results of an 'Operation Child Tracker', ongoing investigation into illegal online tracking of children at dozens of the nation's 'most recognizable childrens' websites. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has been a target of Trump tweets for years. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is fighting to emerge as a major player in the liberal resistance to President Donald Trump.

The 62-year-old Democrat may be positioned to challenge Trump’s agenda in ways his Democratic allies in Washington cannot.

As the state’s attorney general, he is backed by one of the nation’s largest public law firms.

Schneiderman already has a years long clash with the new Republican president under his belt.

He previously sued Trump over the defunct Trump University in 2013. That case was settled for $25 million. Trump tweeted that he settled because he wanted to focus on the country.

“Donald Trump fought us every step of the way, filing baseless charges and fruitless appeals and refusing to settle for even modest amounts of compensation for the victims of his phony university,” Schneiderman said.

More than most, Schneiderman understands the risks of taking on Trump. He’s said he’s ready to fight, even now that Trump is in the White House.

He was a target of Trump’s Twitter feed long before the president’s campaign-trail assaults on Marco Rubio or Ted Cruz.

On one occasion in 2014, Trump tweeted: “Governor Cuomo is right about one thing – Attorney General Eric Schneiderman does wear eyeliner! What the hell is up with him?”

Trump has also referred to Schneiderman as “lightweight,” “crooked,” “total loser,” “very stupid,” “dopey” and a “shakedown artist.”

He’s tweeted “Schneiderman is perhaps the most incompetent and least respected A.G. in the U.S. He is a total joke!”

