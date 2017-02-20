New York attorney general bids to become Trump’s No. 1 enemy

NEW YORK — New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is fighting to emerge as a major player in the liberal resistance to President Donald Trump.

The 62-year-old Democrat may be positioned to challenge Trump’s agenda in ways his Democratic allies in Washington cannot.

As the state’s attorney general, he is backed by one of the nation’s largest public law firms.

Schneiderman already has a years long clash with the new Republican president under his belt.

He previously sued Trump over the defunct Trump University in 2013. That case was settled for $25 million. Trump tweeted that he settled because he wanted to focus on the country.

“Donald Trump fought us every step of the way, filing baseless charges and fruitless appeals and refusing to settle for even modest amounts of compensation for the victims of his phony university,” Schneiderman said.

More than most, Schneiderman understands the risks of taking on Trump. He’s said he’s ready to fight, even now that Trump is in the White House.

I'm ready to stand-up and fight @realDonaldTrump, his dangerous appointees, and their radical agenda. https://t.co/OlOskWzHxh — Eric Schneiderman (@AGSchneiderman) December 15, 2016

He was a target of Trump’s Twitter feed long before the president’s campaign-trail assaults on Marco Rubio or Ted Cruz.

On one occasion in 2014, Trump tweeted: “Governor Cuomo is right about one thing – Attorney General Eric Schneiderman does wear eyeliner! What the hell is up with him?”

Trump has also referred to Schneiderman as “lightweight,” “crooked,” “total loser,” “very stupid,” “dopey” and a “shakedown artist.”

He’s tweeted “Schneiderman is perhaps the most incompetent and least respected A.G. in the U.S. He is a total joke!”

