Men sought for beating up 60-year-old in Staten Island restaurant: police

TODT HILL, Staten Island — Police on Monday continue to search for two men accused of beating another man as he exited a Staten Island restaurant’s bathroom over the weekend.

The 60-year-old victim was walking out of a restroom at Max’s ES-CA, 1559 Richmond Road, Saturday around 11 p.m. when he was assaulted, police said. The location borders the Todt Hill and Dongan Hills neighborhoods.

The victim was punched in the body and face during the attack, and left with lacerations and bruising to his face, according to police.

He was hospitalized following the incident.

The two assailants sought are described as white men between 30 and 40 years old.

Police have not elaborated on what led up to the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).