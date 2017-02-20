× Manholes fires erupt on Forest Hills street, causing power outages

FOREST HILLS, Queens – Firefighters responded to multiple manhole fires in Forest Hills late Sunday, authorities said.

It started on 102-30 Queens Blvd. around 10:45 p.m.

Residents in the area complained of an initial loud boom, followed by two other smaller explosions.

@ABC7NYNewsDesk Concerning the Forest Hills explosion; the first was really loud and profound, 10mins later followed by 2 smaller explosions — 🌊Gizelle Lugo (@GizelleSays) February 20, 2017

Anyone in Queens hear that explosion? I'm in Forest Hills. — Dan Berkowitz (@danberko) February 20, 2017

Just heard another large explosion in queens in Forest Hills / Rego Park area at 1101 pm — Steve Duggan (@SteveD78) February 20, 2017

Con Ed temporarily shut down electricity in the surrounding area but power has been restored, according to the utility company’s outage map.

Smoke could be seen emerging from the street before firefighters placed the fires under control less than two hours later.

There were no reported injuries, FDNY says.