Manholes fires erupt on Forest Hills street, causing power outages
FOREST HILLS, Queens – Firefighters responded to multiple manhole fires in Forest Hills late Sunday, authorities said.
It started on 102-30 Queens Blvd. around 10:45 p.m.
Residents in the area complained of an initial loud boom, followed by two other smaller explosions.
Con Ed temporarily shut down electricity in the surrounding area but power has been restored, according to the utility company’s outage map.
Smoke could be seen emerging from the street before firefighters placed the fires under control less than two hours later.
There were no reported injuries, FDNY says.
40.725122 -73.851104