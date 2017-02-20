Homeless Harlem woman, 83, in need of housing, eye surgeries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM — Michelle Hayes says her mother is the strongest woman she knows — but she desperately needs help.

"She can not get to the doctor. She needs cataract surgery to both eyes, and it kills me I can't get to her there," said Hayes.

Her mother, 83-year-old Mivida Prince, like so many seniors, desperately needs a home, and is currently staying in a fourth floor walk up. Prince needs medical attention immediately.

"If you could get me to a lower floor. I'm too high up, and I can't get to my doctor," pleaded Prince, who is currently blind and needs surgery.

Her dream is to see her new grandson.

"My grand baby was born and I haven't even seen him. I'm going by what others see. I want to see for myself," said Prince, wiping away tears.

She can only touch and feel him now.

"I put my finger in his hand and he grips so tight," said Prince.

PIX11 News reached out to the Mayor's office, several community based organizations, and doctors in the area.

