Police officer killed, second officer hurt in Southern California shooting

WHITTIER, Calif. — A police officer has died and another officer was wounded following a shootout with a suspected gang member Monday in California, PIX11 sister station KTLA reports.

The incident, which also left a suspect injured, happened at about 8:30 a.m. near Colima Road and Mar Vista Street in Whittier, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The officers were responding at the time to a report of a traffic collision in the area, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Sky5 aerial video over the scene a short time after the shooting happened showed the driver’s side and rear passenger windows of a Whittier police SUV partially shattered, though it was unclear whether that was from the gunfire.

A sedan directly in front of the SUV had front end damage, and a weapon was visible on top of the car’s trunk, the footage showed. At least one other vehicle that appeared to have sustained damage in crash could be seen in the nearby intersection.

The two police officers and the suspect were all initially transported to local hospitals in unknown conditions, the release stated.

At a news conference more than two hours after the shooting, authorities confirmed one of the officers struck by gunfire had died.

Authorities have not released many other details, and it was not immediately clear what prompted the shooting.

No suspect information has been provided.

Anyone with info about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Those who would like provide a tip anonymously are asked to contact Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-8477, or by visiting the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.