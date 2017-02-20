9 things you didn’t know about presidents’ connections to New York and New Jersey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

President's Day is here and with it comes a focus on the presidents who spent years serving the country. Some of those men had ties to the local community. Here are nine facts you may not have known:

George Washington took his first Oath of Office at Federal Hall in Manhattan on April 30, 1789. The oath was administered by Robert R. Livingston, the Chancellor of New York. Thomas Jefferson lived in what is now the Financial District of Manhattan for five months when he served as Secretary of State. He later became the nation's third president. Ulysses S. Grant and his wife, Julia, are entombed in West Harlem. It is the largest mausoleum in North America. Grant served two consecutive terms beginning in 1868. Theodore Roosevelt was born and raised in Manhattan. He grew up in a townhouse at 28 E. 20th Street and later became the 26th President of the United States. Franklin Delano Roosevelt, his wife and his five children used to live on the Upper East Side. They lived in the East 65th Street townhouse for more than three decades. FDR served as the 32nd President of the United States. Barack Obama, who served as the 44th President of the United States, transferred to Columbia University in his junior year. He lived in a Yorkville apartment which he described in his memoir as "small, with slanting floors and irregular heat and a buzzer downstairs that didn’t work." Grover Cleveland, who served as the 22nd and 24th President of the United States, is the only New Jersey native to become president. He is the only president to serve two non-consecutive terms. He lived in Caldwell, NJ for five years before his family moved to upstate New York. He also served as governor of New York. Woodrow Wilson, the nation's 28th president, was born in Virginia but came to New Jersey for college. He earned a degree at Princeton and later worked as the school's president. He also served served as governor of New Jersey. Donald Trump, currently one month into his first term, was born and raised in Queens. He also ran his successful campaign out of Trump Tower in Manhattan.