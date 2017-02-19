Trump cites nonexistent terror attack in Sweden during his Saturday rally

MELBOURNE, FL — President Donald Trump cited a nonexistent terror attack in Sweden during his campaign rally Saturday.

“We’ve got to keep our country safe,” Trump said. “You look at what’s happening in Germany, you look at what’s happening last night in Sweden.”

It is not yet clear what Trump might have meant by his statement as no terror attack occurred in Sweden on Friday night. He brought the country up while defending his travel ban.

Former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt criticized Trump’s comment on Twitter early Sunday.

“Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been smoking? Questions abound,” Bildt tweeted.

Senior Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway previously came under fire for citing the “Bowling Green massacre” in an interview. No massacre ever occurred in Bowling Green.

Chelsea Clinton also addressed the issue on Twitter.

“What happened in Sweden Friday night? Did they catch the Bowling Green Massacre perpetrators?”

Sweden Incident was trending on Twitter Sunday.