Tri-state area enjoys spring-like day with record breaking highs in some areas Sunday

NEW YORK — The tri-state area enjoyed spring-like weather Sunday for the second day in a row.

A record was broken in Islip, New York, according to the National Weather Service. The temperature hit 62 degrees, breaking the old record of 60 degrees set nearly two decades ago in 1997.

Record broken! Islip has hit 62 degrees breaking the old record of 60 degrees set back in 1997. — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) February 19, 2017

The National Weather Service has also forecasted record breaking highs in Central Park and at LaGuardia, Kennedy and Newark Airports. The records at all four locations were also set in 1997. Temperatures in the areas are expected to reach the mid-60s.

Another beautiful day in store! Temperatures will be well above normal & could break records. pic.twitter.com/BWM5yhFua1 — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) February 19, 2017

Temperatures reached into the 60s Saturday across the tri-state area. Monday and Tuesday will be somewhat chillier. Highs will be in the 50s on Monday and the 40s on Tuesday. There may also be some rain Tuesday, but the unseasonably warm weather is expected to return Wednesday and stay through Thursday.