Time Out New York’s list of weekend events

SATURDAY

The Orchid Show at the New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Blvd, Bronx, 10am-6pm; $10-$15

The New York Botanical Garden explodes into a tropical floral extravaganza for the 15th annual Orchid Show. Take in the thousands of blooms on display, and don’t forget to make a pit stop by the Shop in the Garden for your very own orchid to take home. This year, the show’s theme is Thailand which is home to over 1,200 native orchid species.

Cupid’s Undie Run Stage 48; noon; $35

Embrace the bone-chilling cold by stripping down to your skivvies and running with other maniacs on this one-mile dash. Then head to Stage 48 and dance off your endorphins to win free prizes. The money raised benefits the Children’s Tumor Foundation, so your bodily liberation is for a good cause. Plan your laundry days accordingly.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

New York Sword Dancing Festival

Various times and places, Free

The 32nd annual New York Sword Dance Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday in NYC with 10 different teams competing. They’ll be performing in public spaces all over Manhattan and Brooklyn. Sword dancing is a traditional winter celebration practiced farming and coal mining regions of Northern England which was meant to bring good look. In addition to the dancing, the festival will also feature live music with fiddle, accordions and other instruments. All performances are free and take place at the Museum of the City of New York, Park Slope Library, Seward Park Library, Jefferson Market Public Library, 115th Street Library, Brooklyn Conservatory of Music and Old First Reformed Church.