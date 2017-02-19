Police search for missing teen last seen at Brentwood home

BRENTWOOD, Long Island — Police are searching for a teen who was last seen in January at her home in Brentwood.

Sofia Diaz-Aguilar, 16, was last seen about 11 p.m. on Jan. 29, police said on Sunday. She was at her home on Vanderbilt Avenue in Brentwood.

Diaz-Aguilar only speaks Spanish and is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, about 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, police said.

She also has tattoos on her fingers that spell out her name and another one of a religious symbol on her left arm, according to police.

Anyone with information should call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352 or 911.