Police fatally shoot man armed with fake gun outside Bushwick deli

BUSHWICK, Brookyln — Police fatally shot a man armed with a fake gun in Bushwick early Sunday, officials said.

The man, who has not yet been identified, used the imitation gun during a robbery at Garden Deli & Grill on Starr Street around 12:40 a.m., NYPD Chief of Patrol Terence Monahan said.

A three officer anti-crime unit responded to a 911 call from a deli employee, Chief Monahan said. They saw the man walking west on Starr and gave verbal commands.

The police opened fire and struck the man repeatedly after he raised what appeared to be a gun at them, Chief Monahan said. Later investigation revealed that it was a fake gun.

The man died at Woodhull Hospital, police said. Security footage confirmed he was the man involved in the deli robbery.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.