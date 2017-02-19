Long Island man arrested for DWI after crashing car with daughters in vehicle: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. — A man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after he got into a car crash with his two daughters in the vehicle.

Joscelyn Wilson, 53, was driving his 2005 Chevrolet van with his daughters, age 5 and 6, in the car when he struck a pickup truck about 7:20 p.m. Saturday, police said.

Wilson and his daughters were taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The driver of pickup truck, Noel Jimenez-Gutierrez, 30, was also treated for minor injuries.

Wilson was charged with driving while intoxicated with a child 15 years old or younger, endangering the welfare of a child and driving while intoxicated.