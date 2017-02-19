‘Embedded’ Part 7: Cadets hit the streets for first-hand experience before graduation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nassau County police recruits are required to learn what translates to 40 credits of college courses in about six months at the Academy. In the final episode of PIX11's series "Embedded," the cadets finally get a chance – just before graduation – to hit the streets and get a first hand instruction from their future partners.

Of the original 184 recruits accepted into this class, just three dropped out, making this class one of the largest to graduate in NCPD history. Officials say that while they are continuously reviewing the program's training, they are confident that when these cops hit the pavement, their training will have them prepared for any and all situations they may face.