Building collapses in Bronx; causes 4 train delays

WEST BRONX —A building collapsed near the Bedford Park Boulevard 4 train stop in the Bronx early Sunday, officials said.

Emergency personnel are currently on the scene of the collapse, New York City Emergency Management Officials said.

The collapse happened around 7 a.m., officials said. It is not yet clear what type of building collapsed or what caused it to happen.

Four trains are running with delays due to the collapse, the MTA tweeted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.