Actress Zoe Saldana welcomes third child

NEW YORK — It’s a boy for actress Zoe Saldana and husband Marco Perego Saldana.

“Marco and I are elated to share the news of the the birth of our son Zen. We couldn’t feel more blessed with the new addition to our family. #threeboys… oh boy!” Saldana wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo Saturday.

Marco and I are elated to share the news of the the birth of our son Zen. We couldn’t feel more blessed with the new addition to our family. #threeboys… oh boy!" A post shared by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on Feb 18, 2017 at 9:16am PST

Fans filled the 38-year-old’s comment section with well wishes.

The “Avatar” actress and her husband have twin boys, Cy and Bowie. The twins turned 2 in November.

Saldana has been very open with her fans about her personal struggles after having twins.

“Everything from my thyroid to my platelets crashed,” Saldana wrote in a Facebook post in 2015. “Bouncing back feels impossible, but I know it is important as a woman, and now a mommy, to not give up. I am determined to get my energy back and find balance for my body before these little guys start walking, and before I go back to work.”