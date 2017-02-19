17-year-old in custody for attempted rape in Stuy Town

STUY TOWN, Manhattan —Police have a 17-year-old man in custody hours after he allegedly attempted to rape a woman in Stuy Town, an NYPD spokesperson said.

The woman was entering an East 20th Street building shortly before 5 a.m. on Sunday when a man attacked her and attempted to rape her, police officials said. A male bystander interrupted the assault and the perpetrator fled from the apartment building.

The 17-year-old man later went to Beth Israel Hospital – just blocks away from the East 20th Street building – for treatment of an unknown condition, police officials said. Hospital staff notified the police that an unaccompanied minor had walked into the hospital for treatment.

Officers used surveillance video of the attack to identify the teenager as the perpetrator in the Stuy Town rape attempt, police sources said.

No charges have been filed, an NYPD spokesperson said. Police have not released the alleged perpetrator’s name.