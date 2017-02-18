Woman, 75, rescued after found ‘molded’ to chair for nearly a year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD TWP, Ohio — An elderly woman was hospitalized Thursday after she was found molded to her living room chair for nearly a year, WTOL reported.

Barbara Foster, 75, was found by a church volunteer who delivers meals. The volunteer called 911 when he realized Foster wasn't acting like herself, according to WTOL. He has delivered food to Foster for the past decade, but said he hasn’t seen her move from her living room chair since July 2016.

Officials responded to discover Foster's skin had molded to the chair and she was surrounded by feces and urine. According to the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, smell from the waste was so strong, responders could smell it from the sidewalk and that they had to wear haz-mat suits just to enter the house.

Foster screamed in agony as she was removed because her bones were so frail, they were breaking as EMS carried her.

Family members said Foster was a hoarder, but didn't realize the situation was that bad.

Foster is now recovering that the University of Toledo Medical Center.