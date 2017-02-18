Sargento expands cheese recall due to possible listeria contamination

NEW YORK — Sargento Foods Inc. expanded its recall on cheese because of possible listeria contamination in some of its products.

The Wisconsin-based cheese maker said Friday it is including seven more of its products in the recall after its supplier, Deutsch Kase Haus, notified the company of a possible bacterial contamination that specifically affects Longhorn Colby cheese.

Sargento said it has terminated its relationship with the supplier and is voluntarily recalling more products that were packaged along with the other cheeses that have already been pulled from store shelves.

Sargento Sliced Colby , 8 oz., UPC 4610000105, Sell By date 15MAY17F

, 8 oz., UPC 4610000105, Sell By date 15MAY17F Sargento Sliced Muenster , 8oz., UPC 4610000107, Sell By dates 05MAR17F, 06MAR17F, 15APR17F, 16APR17F and 17APR17F

, 8oz., UPC 4610000107, Sell By dates 05MAR17F, 06MAR17F, 15APR17F, 16APR17F and 17APR17F Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack , 7.5 oz., UPC 4610000122, Sell By date 03MAY17B

, 7.5 oz., UPC 4610000122, Sell By date 03MAY17B Sargento Sliced Tomato & Basil Jack , 6.67 oz., UPC 4610000279, Sell By date 03MAR17B

, 6.67 oz., UPC 4610000279, Sell By date 03MAR17B Sargento Shredded Reduced Fat Colby-Jack , 8 oz., UPC 4610041018, Sell By date H07APR17

, 8 oz., UPC 4610041018, Sell By date H07APR17 Sargento Shredded Chef Blends 4 Cheese Pizzeria , 8 oz., UPC 4610041105, Sell By date H10APR17

, 8 oz., UPC 4610041105, Sell By date H10APR17 Sargento Artisan Blends Double Cheddar Shredded Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040094, Sell By date H08JUN17 and H09JUN17

Sargento announced the cheese recall on Feb. 10. It also added more “Sell BY” dates of the products. They include:

Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby , 6.84 oz., UPC 4610000228, Sell By dates 02FEB17F, 01MAR17B and 16MAR17F

, 6.84 oz., UPC 4610000228, Sell By dates 02FEB17F, 01MAR17B and 16MAR17F Sargento Chefs Blend Taco Blend Shredded Cheese , 8 oz., UPC 4610040002, Sell By dates H11MAY17 and H01JUN17

, 8 oz., UPC 4610040002, Sell By dates H11MAY17 and H01JUN17 Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack , 12oz., UPC 4610000108, Sell By dates 02MAY17B, 03MAY17B, 11JUN17B

, 12oz., UPC 4610000108, Sell By dates 02MAY17B, 03MAY17B, 11JUN17B Sargento Sliced Colby-Jack , 12oz., UPC 4610000109, Sell By date 01MAY17B

, 12oz., UPC 4610000109, Sell By date 01MAY17B Sargento Off the Block Fine Cut Colby-Jack Shredded Cheese , 8 oz., UPC 4610040014, Sell By date H06MAY17

, 8 oz., UPC 4610040014, Sell By date H06MAY17 Sargento Chef Blends Nacho & Taco Shredded Cheese , 8oz., UPC 4610040041, Sell By dates H04MAY17, S15MAY17 and H01JUN17

, 8oz., UPC 4610040041, Sell By dates H04MAY17, S15MAY17 and H01JUN17 Sargento Off the Block Fine Cut Cheddar Jack Shredded Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040076, Sell By dates H07MAY17, H08MAY17 and H09MAY17

Customers can call Sargento Consumer Affairs at 1-800-243-3737 or submit questions to the “Contact Us” page at sargento.com on the recall.

Check to see if your product is affected by the recall by CLICKING HERE.