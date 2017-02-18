Papaya King to sell 32-cent hot dogs, tropical drinks for 85th anniversary

NEW YORK — You won’t need to dig deep into your pockets to enjoy a hot dog at Papaya King next month.

On March 3 and 4, the restaurant is selling hot dogs and its signature tropical drinks for 32 cents to celebrate its 85th birthday, according to Gothamist.

The two-day deal will only be available at its Upper East Side and Brooklyn locations.

Toppings that include sauerkraut, onions and relish can be added to the hot dogs for free, but all other sides will be an additional few dollars.

The pricing is a throwback to the cost of a hot dog and tropical drink when the eatery first opened in New York City in 1932. Founder Gus Poulos opened the first location on East 86th Street.

Today, there are three locations in New York and one in Las Vegas.