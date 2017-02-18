News Closeup: Bo Dietl discusses run for NYC mayor; Trump administration setbacks and Flynn’s resignation

Bo Dietl talked about his campaign for mayor of New York City and discussed some of the challenges facing the city including crime, affordable housing, homelessness and failures within the city’s administration for children services.

Dietl discussed his passion for the city, how the current administration is failing to address problems New Yorkers face and how he will approach the issues if he is elected.

Hank Sheinkopf also joined the show this week to talk about the latest developments in the Trump administration, including Michael Flynn’s resignation, new details about conversations between Trump aides and the Russians, issues with other cabinet nominations and this week’s meeting between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamim Netanyahu.