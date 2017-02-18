Comp My Commute: Next chance to enter is on Monday morning!

Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis’ court date set for Thursday on fight claims

Posted 4:59 PM, February 18, 2017, by , Updated at 05:00PM, February 18, 2017
New York Jets Darrelle Revis turned himself in to Pittsburgh police Friday.

PITTSBURGH — New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis has a court date in Pittsburgh next week on criminal charges after he turned himself in to police and was later released on a non-monetary bond.

Revis faces aggravated assault and other charges alleging he was in a fight with two men last weekend. He answered no media questions as he turned himself in Friday. He made an initial court appearance. His next court date is Thursday.

Revis’ attorney says Revis was physically assaulted by a group of at least five people. He says Revis “feared for his safety.”

Police say the fight started when a man began recording a video of Revis and Revis grabbed his phone and tried to delete it. Two men say they were punched and knocked out.