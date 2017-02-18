Ivanka Trump’s perfume is a big winner on Amazon

If you’ve lost sleep worrying that Ivanka Trump’s brand is in jeopardy, take comfort — her perfume is a now a best seller on Amazon.

Sales were so high that her scent on Friday took the two spots in Amazon’s best sellers in Women’s eau de parfum: one spot for the spray and one for the roll-on version.

The fragrance is described as an “alluring and feminine floral Oriental” scent that is a “symbol of grace and beauty.”

Amazon best sellers are determined by their popularity compared to all other items in their subcategory. The site updates these rankings hourly.

Controversy has recently marred the elegant aura of the first daughter’s line of shoes, clothing and other fancy life effects. Critics of President Trump have started the #GrabYourWallets campaign, which aims to boycott brands associated with the Trump name, and Nordstrom, TJ Maxx and other retailers have stopped promoting Ivanka Trump’s items altogether.

However, the perfume boom clearly shows her fans are still willing to indulge in the sweet scent of brand loyalty.