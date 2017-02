BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — A girl died after she was rushed to the hospital from her home in Brownsville Saturday morning.

Kanika Johnson, 11, was found unresponsive and unconscious in her home on East 91st Street about 9:30 a.m., police said. A police source told PIX11 News that Johnson had choked on food.

She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.