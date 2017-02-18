Comp My Commute: Next chance to enter is on Monday morning!

‘Blind Sheikh’ Omar Abdel-Rahman, mastermind of 1993 World Trade Center bombing, has died

Posted 12:37 PM, February 18, 2017, by , Updated at 12:46PM, February 18, 2017
Omar Abdel-Rahman

Sheikh Omar Abdel Rahman at a press conference in Jersey City, NJ, ahead of the jury selection in New York in the trial of the spiritual leader and 11 others in the World Trade Center bombing. (HAI DO/AFP/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Omar Abdel-Rahman, an Egyptian-born cleric serving a life sentence for plotting the 1993 bombing at the World Trade Center and other terror attacks in New York, has died, a prison spokesman said Saturday.

Abdel-Rahman died Saturday morning from natural causes at age 78, said Greg Norton, spokesman with the federal correctional complex in Butner, North Carolina.

He had battled diabetes and coronary heart disease, Norton said.

Abdel-Rahman was convicted in 1995 of seditious conspiracy and sentenced to life in prison.