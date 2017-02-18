2 thieves wanted in connection with string of robberies in Elmhurst

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELMHURST, Queens — Two men are wanted for targeting nine people in a Queens neighborhood since the end of January, police said.

The two men first began robbing people on Jan. 28. Within five hours, the thieves made off with more than $700 and four cellphones, according to police.

In one instance, they threatened to shoot a 19-year-old if he didn't hand over his belongings, police said. The man was near Gleane Street and Elmhurst Avenue about 1:10 a.m. at the time and handed the thieves his wallet, cellphone and $100.

That same night, the thieves allegedly assaulted a man, 26, near Elmhurst Avenue and Elbertson Street before stealing his cellphone, $20, sneakers and jacket. The man was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

On Feb. 5, the thieves pushed a man, 27, to the ground and punched him multiple times just after 10 p.m. near Elmhurst Avenue and Ithica Street. They held a knife to the man's neck and stole his cellphone and wallet, police said.

On Feb. 8, A man, 29, was walking near Whitney Avenue and Forley Street about 2:45 a.m. when the thieves approached him and allegedly punched him in the face. They took $120, his wallet and cellphone and stabbed him in the arm before fleeing the area, according to police.

Two days later, the thieves attacked two more people within 10 minutes. The first incident happened about 9 p.m. on 43rd Avenue. They pushed a 41-year-old to the ground, punched him, and took $140 and a cellphone before running away, police said.

The second incident that night happened about 9:10 p.m. on Elmhurst Avenue, police said. They placed a man, 30, in a headlock while taking $740 and a cellphone from his pockets.

The latest incident happened on Saturday just before 1 a.m. A man, 28, was in front of 44-40 Denman St. When the thieves punched him in the face, police said. They took $315 and his cellphone.

The two thieves were described as being between 17 and 21 years old, 5 feet 9 inches and 6 feet 1 inches with slim builds.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.