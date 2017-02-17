Trump considers mobilizing as many as 100,000 National Guard troops to round up unauthorized immigrants

A draft memo obtained by The Associated Press outlines a Trump administration proposal under consideration to mobilize as many as 100,000 National Guard troops to round up unauthorized immigrants. Millions of those who would be affected in 11 states live nowhere near the Mexico border.

The 11-page document calls for the unprecedented militarization of immigration enforcement as far north as Portland, Oregon, and as far east as New Orleans, Louisiana. If the proposal is implemented, governors in the affected states would have final approval on whether troops under their control participate.

White House Press Secretary denied the report on Twitter.

“This is not true,” Spicer tweeted. “DHS also confirms it is 100% false.”

More than 40 undocumented immigrants were arrested last week in New York City — most of whom are allegedly criminals.

Five Staten Island residents from Mexico were arrested in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids.

New York City is a sanctuary city, a term that generally refers to communities that do not cooperate with federal immigration officials. Mayor Bill de Blasio has doubled down on his promise to protect immigrants.

“New York is the ultimate city of immigrants and we will stand up for our sisters and brothers,” he tweeted Thursday.

There are at least 39 cities in the U.S. that are sanctuary cities.

President Trump had promised throughout his campaign to deport the 11 million undocumented people living in the U.S. He’s also said he’ll withdraw federal funding from sanctuary cities.

Requests to the White House and the Department of Homeland Security made by the Associated Press for comment and a status report on the proposal were not answered.