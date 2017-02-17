President Trump calls media ‘enemy of the American people’ in latest tweet

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump continues to blast the press with another tweet Friday, stating the media are the “enemy of the American people” — calling out specific news outlets.

In the tweet, he accused The New York Times, NBC News, ABC, CBS and CNN of reporting and spreading fake news.

“The FAKE NEWS media (failing @nytimes, @NBCNews, @ABC, @CBS, @CNN) is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American People!” Trump said on Twitter.

Trump earlier tweeted a slightly different version then quickly deleted it. The revised tweet includes ABC and CBS.

Trump attacks so-called "fake news" media and then deletes tweet. And here I thought we made progress yesterday. Sad. pic.twitter.com/Zr2FOFhxFI — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) February 17, 2017

The tweet comes just a day after the Republican party sent out an online survey to supporters asking them to evaluate the media and its fairness to the Trump campaign.

The “mainstream media accountability survey” was posted Thursday night, and people signed up to GOP alerts got a text Friday afternoon asking them to fill out the questionnaire.

The GOP’s media survey also comes a day after Trump held an hour and 15 minutes news conference that was initially intended to announce his new pick for labor secretary, but turned into him answering reporters’ questions and slamming “fake news.”

“I have never seen more dishonest media, frankly than the political media,” Trump said.