Trump asks supporters to fill out ‘mainstream media accountability survey’

NEW YORK — The Republican party sent out an online survey to supporters asking them to evaluate the media and its fairness to the Trump campaign.

The “mainstream media accountability survey” was posted Thursday night, and people signed up to GOP alerts got a text Friday afternoon asking them to fill out the questionnaire.

The 25 questions center on the media’s coverage on Trump’s campaign, his administration and policies, including how fair MSNBC, CNN and Fox News are on their reporting. Some questions touched upon taxes and Trump’s travel ban that has been halted by federal court.

Most of the questions have at least three answers — “Yes,” “No” and “No Opinion” — with some including an “Other, please specify” option.

At the end of the survey it asks for the person’s name, email and zip code.

The survey is open to everyone and does not have a limit on how many times it can be taken.

Trump continued to blast the media Friday evening, accusing the The New York Times, NBC, ABC, CBS and CNN for spreading “fake news.”

“The FAKE NEWS media (failing @nytimes, @NBCNews, @ABC, @CBS, @CNN) is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American People!” Trump said on Twitter.

The GOP’s media survey also comes a day after Trump held an hour and 15 minutes news conference that was initially intended to announce his new pick for labor secretary, but turned into him answering reporters’ questions and slamming “fake news.”

“I have never seen more dishonest media, frankly than the political media,” Trump said.

He said he “inherited a mess” from Former President Barack Obama.

“As you know, our administration inherited many problems across government and across the economy. To be honest, I inherited a mess. It’s a mess. At home and abroad, a mess,” Trump said.

“Tomorrow, they will say: ‘Donald Trump rants and raves at the press,'” Trump said. “I’m not ranting and raving. I’m just telling you. You know, you’re dishonest people. But — but I’m not ranting and raving. I love this. I’m having a good time doing it.”