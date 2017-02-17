Steal that style: celebrity closet edition

Celebrity Designer + Style Expert, Courtney Cachet knows a thing or two about amazing closets in the homes of the rich and famous..Well, today, she’s here with fab tips and tricks for the rest of us on how we too can create a celebrity-style closet and stay organized without a Hollywood budget!

Courtney used Mariah Carey’s closet as inspiration…lots of white and gold and 100% GLAM!

1. THINK OF YOUR CLOSET AS A ROOM

Regardless of size..Maximize space and then add pretty lighting, wallpaper, a rug or stool, depending on size. When you think of it as a room, you feel better about it.

Casetta Dimming System-test outfits in right lighting

Brydge keyboard for iPad to take selfies of outfits

Chandelier

Unlit candles and perfumes Bed Bath & Beyond

2. START ONLINE! HELLO, HOME DEPOT???

Items are available at online resources you’d never think of for unbeatable prices.

EXAMPLE: HomeDepot.com has revamped their website with thousands of gorgeous items from furniture to decor and often with free shipping.

Gold Bar Cart $200 Hampers, decorative hardware, lighting, sofas, area rug…gorgeous!

3. STAY ORGANIZED

Celebrity closets always look like stores and super organized. No assistant? No problem!

Pretty Bins

Mabels Labels-scannable labels you check with your smart phone 18 labels for $3.00!!!!

Shopping List

HomeDepot.com Items:

White Bench

Storage Bins

Chandelier

Bar Cart

Pre-Cut Polyurethane Moldings

Other:

Brydge Key Pad

Caseta Lighting

Mabels Labels

Peel & Stick Wallpaper from JC Penney

Bath & Body Works (in stores nationwide)