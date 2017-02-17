Sex offender tried to get kids to shower with him at community college pool: prosecutors

TRENTON, N.J. — Authorities say a registered sex offender posed as a maintenance worker at a community college pool and encouraged children to shower naked with him.

Mercer County prosecutors charged 23-year-old Adam Woolf after the incident earlier this month at Mercer Community College.

His attorney, Jack Furlong, told News12 New Jersey that Woolf never touched the children and is under medical and psychiatric care.

He is charged with luring, lewdness and child endangerment offenses and is being held in county jail pending a court hearing next month.

Prosecutors say he told a group of boys under 13 that the chlorine levels in the pool would damage their bathing suits. He then had the boys go into a men’s locker room and prosecutors say he showered naked in front of them.