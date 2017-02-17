Port Authority approves $32 billion capital plan for NY, NJ

NEW YORK — The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has approved a $32.2 billion capital plan that commits financing for a new Hudson River train tunnel and funds planning for a new bus terminal in Manhattan.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the 10-year-old plan approved Thursday “a huge step for New York and the region.”

The plan allocates more than $11 billion toward redevelopment projects at JFK, LaGuardia and Newark Liberty International airports.

Funds will also go toward extending the PATH system to the Newark airport.

The plan includes $3.5 billion to begin planning and construction of a new Port Authority Bus Terminal and nearly $2 billion to refurbish the George Washington Bridge.

The agency says the plan will create 235,400 jobs and generate $56 billion in overall economic activity.