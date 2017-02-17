Police probe death of 1-year-old boy found unconscious in Greenwich Village home

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan – Police say they’re investigating the death of a 21-month-old boy who was found unconscious in his Greenwich Village home Thursday morning.

The NYPD received a call of an aided infant at 32 E. 10th St. minutes before 9 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found the toddler unresponsive, police said.

The child, identified as Reid Smith, was taken by EMS to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Cops say there were no obvious signs of trauma.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.