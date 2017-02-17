NYPD psychologist shot her husband in the head; pleads guilty

YONKERS, N.Y. — A psychologist employed by the NYPD pleaded guilty Friday to shooting her husband in the head, according to the Westchester County District Attorney.

Kenneth Dearden was sleeping on Nov. 14, 2013 when his wife, Emily Dearden, shot him around 4 a.m., DA Anthony Scarpino said. Dearden woke up with a pain on the left side of his head.

He spent eight days recovering at Westchester Medical Center after having surgery to remove a .22 caliber bullet from his jaw. Police arrested his wife on Nov. 21, 2014, more than a year after the shooting.

Mr. Dearden told police his wife shot him to try and avoid a messy divorce. She had a longtime lover and wanted to end their marriage, he said.

She is currently out on bail and is scheduled to be sentenced on June 7. Dearden faces up to 15 years in prison on the charge.

