Man exposes himself to woman, sexually assaults her inside Harlem apartment elevator

HARLEM, Manhattan – Cops are looking for a man accused of sexual assaulting a woman inside a Harlem housing complex last Wednesday, police said.

The NYPD says a man entered one of the Drew Hamilton Houses and followed a 27-year-old woman onto a elevator around 10:20 p.m. when he tried engage her in a conversation. During the elevator ride, the individual exposed himself to the victim, police said. As she was leaving the elevator at her intended floor, the man followed her and allegedly pushed his hand down inside back of her jeans and touched her genitals, according to police.

The attacker ran away northbound on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd.

He's described to be about 20 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, around 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black-hooded coat, a black shirt, black and white pants, black and white sneakers and a yellow metal chain with a pendant around his neck, police said.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.