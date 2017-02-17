Man charged with murder in death, dismemberment of missing Brooklyn woman

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A Brooklyn man has been charged with killing and dismembering a woman who was reported missing from her home Monday, officials said.

Police say Martin Phillip, 42, assaulted Diana Rodriguez-Martin, dismembered and disposed of her body. Her remains have not yet been recovered.

Rodriguez-Martin, 43, was last seen around 1 p.m. Monday at her home on Linden Boulevard in Brooklyn.

Phillip is charged with murder and concealment of a body.

The investigation is ongoing.

