Details released on 41 people arrested during NYC immigration raids

NEW YORK — Details have been released on the 41 foreign nationals who were arrested in New York last week during the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids that were held nationwide.

ICE officials arrested 41 people in the New York raids, 38 of those people had criminal convictions.

More than 680 people were arrested in the raids across the country, officials say. Of those arrested, 75 percent were criminal aliens, convicted of crimes including homicide, aggravated sexual abuse, sexual assault of a minor, lewd and lascivious acts with a child, indecent liberties with a minor, drug trafficking, battery, assault, DUI and weapons charges.

Here's the full list: