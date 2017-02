EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A child was seriously injured after being attacked by a pit bull in East New York, FDNY officials confirm.

It happened Friday evening at a residence on Riverdale Avenue.

The child, who neighbors say is a 5-year-old boy, was transported to Long Island Jewish Medical Center/ Northwell Health

Emergency services responded to the home to tranquilize the dog.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.