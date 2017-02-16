President Trump chooses law school dean R. Alexander Acosta as his nominee for secretary of labor

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump chose law school dean R. Alexander Acosta as his nominee for secretary of labor after his first pick stepped aside.

Acosta, the former United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, was selected as dean of the FIU College of Law in 2009.

Andrew Puzder, Trump’s first pick to leader the Labor Department, withdrew his nomination Wednesday after Republican senators began telling the White House that they would not back the nominee.

Puzder, the CEO of the company that owns the Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr. fast food chains, faced fierce opposition mostly from Democrats in part related to his position on labor issues as well as the fact that he employed an undocumented immigrant housekeeper.

But Republicans, too, had grown weary of the range of liabilities facing Puzder, and senior GOP officials informed the White House Tuesday night and Wednesday that Puzder lacked a viable path for confirmation.