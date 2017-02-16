Undocumented family man with criminal past faces deportation under Trump administration: ‘We are terrified’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN – A stark realization within certain segments of New York City's immigrant community is that life in the Trump administration will be rife with uncertainty.

"I cannot plan anything more than two weeks ahead," said "Larry." "Because at any moment I believe that the immigration officers."

Larry - that's not his real name, as he requested PIX11 to conceal his identity. He tells us he's terrified the way the Trump administration enforces its immigration policies will ultimately lead to his deportation back to his home in the Caribbean. All stemming from a more than 15-year-old white collar federal fraud conviction.

"I served three years for that," he said.

Larry lost his green card, and spent two years in a federal immigration detention center. Since his release more than a decade ago, he's devoted his life to advocating for other immigrants, including those who have criminal records.

Larry is now married, has a daughter and continues to make regular check-ins with immigration officials while he appeals his case.

"I have to go in and meet them," Larry said.

When asked if he has seen them since President trump has been elected, he said no but has a meeting in March.

"We are absolutely terrified," Larry said. "My wife, my friends, my attorney."

That is because Larry, like so many other immigrants across the country, have watched as Trump authorized immigration enforcement actions, swept up immigrants with minor or non-violent offenses on their record alongside hardened criminals.

Administration officials make no apologies.

"It is true the Operation Cross-Check is something that happens every year," Stephen Miller, White House senior policy adviser said. "But this year we have taken new and greater steps to remove criminal aliens from our communities."

All eyes are currently on a high-profile case in Arizona, where a working immigrant wife and mother – arrested years ago for using a false social security number, walked into an immigration center for her regular check in and never came out. She's now being deported.