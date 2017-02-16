Trump to release new executive order, revising travel ban order

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration said a revised travel ban order will be announced and that it doesn’t want appeals court review.

President Donald Trump said in a news conference his administration will release a new executive order on immigration next week to — in his words — “comprehensively protect our country.”

Trump’s original order restricted immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries and prevented Syrian refugees from entering the U.S. indefinitely. It led to massive protests and was put on hold by a federal appeals court.

Trump tweeted “SEE YOU IN COURT!” after that ruling. His administration said it would immediately appeal — and either revise its original executive order or write a new one.

But nearly a week has gone by without action from the White House.

Trump isn’t saying what the new order would do.