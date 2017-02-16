Person dead in Brooklyn police-involved shooting

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A person was killed during a police-involved shooting in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon.
Sources say a shoot-out happened near 890 Belmont Ave., in the East New York section of the borough around 4 p.m.
Police sources say one person was pronounced dead at the scene. No police officers were injured.
A weapon was recovered at the scene.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear.
This is a developing story, check back for updated information.
40.673265 -73.876127