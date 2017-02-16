Starbucks is now serving ice cream drinks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Starbucks seems to be taking a cue from the Italians and is testing out the Affogato, a desert-style drink where a scoop of ice cream is drowned in a shot of espresso.

In addition to a few varieties of the Affogato, Starbucks will also offer cold brew floats and malts.

All of the ice cream is made from the Mora Iced Creamery in Bainbridge, Washington.

Don't get too excited just yet, the company is only serving the concoctions in 10 reserve coffee bars in DC, LA, Chicago, Maryland and Boston, and about 100 stores in Orange County California. The company introduced a variety of Affogato flavors to its Frappucinos last year. If the new drinks do well, they could expand nationwide.