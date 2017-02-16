Comp My Commute: Enter to win an unlimited MetroCard for a year

Spotify music company to expand in New York City, add 1,000 new jobs

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo looks on during a press conference to announce that Spotify will move an office to 4 World Trade Center in the Financial District, Feb. 15, 2017 in New York City. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. — The digital music service Spotify is expanding its presence in New York City.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo joined the company in announcing Wednesday that Spotify will move its U.S. headquarters to the 4 World Trade Center complex and add more than 1,000 new jobs.

The state is giving the company up to $11 million in rent credits as an incentive.

Cuomo says he’s “proud” to welcome the company to the World Trade Center complex. He says Spotify’s expansion highlights the city’s growth as a hub for technology and innovation.

The company’s offices are currently located in midtown Manhattan.

To mark the announcement, Cuomo, a Democrat, released his own Spotify playlist, which includes hits by Bon Jovi, Billy Joel, the Rolling Stones and Lady Gaga.

