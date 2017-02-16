Police: NYC driver drags trooper through traffic during stop on Long Island

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — A New York State Trooper is recovering after he was dragged through three lines of traffic by a car he had pulled over on a Long Island highway, officials said.

The trooper pulled over 29-year-old Kyheem Kelly, a resident of the Jamaica section of Queens, around 3 p.m. Wednesday, a New York State Police spokesperson said. Kelly drove off in his 2012 Honda Acura and dragged the trooper across three lanes of the Southern State Parkway.

Kelly crashed into the concrete barrier median, officials said. The trooper, along with some civilians at the scene, arrested Kelly.

Police charged the Queens resident with aggravated assault upon a police officer, assault, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration, police said.

Kelly is scheduled to appear in Nassau County First District Court Thursday.

New York State Police have asked any witnesses to contact the State Police at (631)756-3300. All calls will remain confidential.